LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $662.48

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €662.48 ($779.39) and traded as low as €661.90 ($778.71). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €663.50 ($780.59), with a volume of 388,397 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €721.18 ($848.45).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €662.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €629.52.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

