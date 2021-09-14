Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on LUN. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.94.

TSE:LUN opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.62. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

