Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Argus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by Argus from $416.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $445.33.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $425.12 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $434.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

