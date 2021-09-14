Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Argus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by Argus from $416.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $445.33.
NASDAQ LULU opened at $425.12 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $434.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.65.
In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
