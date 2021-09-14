Lossless 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $364,076.00 (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $364,076.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00079143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00123334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00174246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,335.20 or 1.00088693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.90 or 0.07170534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00898311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.