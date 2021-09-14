Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 14,208 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,208 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in MacroGenics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MacroGenics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in MacroGenics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGNX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

