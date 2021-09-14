Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

