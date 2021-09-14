Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

