Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $285,000 in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 28.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 91,843 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 17.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.46 million, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.73.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

