Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $275,000 Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 75.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alteryx by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,925. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AYX opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.