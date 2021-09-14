Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,636 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 198.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $2,245,823.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,946,151 shares of company stock valued at $51,190,067. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

