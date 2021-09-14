Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in The ODP during the first quarter worth $2,305,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in The ODP during the first quarter worth $234,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in The ODP during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The ODP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

