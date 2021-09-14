Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Get Lonza Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LZAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $82.60 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.62.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonza Group (LZAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.