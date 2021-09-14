Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 97.1% in August

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LVVV remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,090. Livewire Ergogenics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Livewire Ergogenics
