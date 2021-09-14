Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 97.1% in August

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVVV remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,090. Livewire Ergogenics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Livewire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also focuses on production and distribution of other wellness products.

