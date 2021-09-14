Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,237.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and $2,237.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.02 or 0.99630182 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 740,029,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.