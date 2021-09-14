Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Down to $24.43

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.43, but opened at $23.72. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $848.79 million, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

