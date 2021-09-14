Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

