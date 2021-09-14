Linscomb & Williams Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after buying an additional 861,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

