Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

LICY opened at $8.09 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

