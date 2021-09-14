Levere Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Levere’s (NASDAQ:LVRAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 15th. Levere had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Levere’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Levere stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Levere has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at $4,980,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at $1,879,000.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

