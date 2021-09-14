Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $22.32

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $23.04. Leslie’s shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 2,694 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LESL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 32.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 857,357 shares of company stock worth $22,985,741.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

