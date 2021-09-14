Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LGRVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legrand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRVF stock remained flat at $$114.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.