Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Critical Survey

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Legal & General Group pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Legal & General Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Legal & General Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Legal & General Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legal & General Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legal & General Group $64.50 billion 0.37 $2.06 billion $1.34 14.73 Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 11.67 $33.02 million $0.45 30.84

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Legal & General Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Legal & General Group and Vinci Partners Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legal & General Group 0 4 6 0 2.60 Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60

Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 71.47%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Summary

Legal & General Group beats Vinci Partners Investments on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI). The LGR segment works with companies, pension fund trustees and its advisers to provide risk transfer solutions. The LGIM segment manages investments for defined benefit plans. The LGC segment develops direct investments and increase the risk-adjusted returns on shareholder assets. The LGI represents UK retail protection, group protection and network business. The company was founded on September 19, 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

