Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in August

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 106,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,466. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

