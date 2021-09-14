Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in August

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 106,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,466. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
