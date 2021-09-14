Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $258,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $411,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 200.7% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,061 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $10,969,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

