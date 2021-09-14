Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,183,356.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,390 shares of company stock worth $23,325,270 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.73, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

