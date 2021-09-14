L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIQUY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

L’Air Liquide stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.32. 82,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,336. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

