Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) vs. Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Critical Contrast

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71% Gamida Cell N/A -112.44% -53.41%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kiromic BioPharma and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Gamida Cell 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gamida Cell has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 398.77%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Gamida Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million N/A N/A Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$72.70 million ($1.66) -2.45

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Kiromic BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.