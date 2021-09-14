Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $610.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.64 million and the lowest is $600.50 million. Kirby reported sales of $496.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

KEX traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kirby by 434.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

