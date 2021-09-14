Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMP.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$21.95. The company had a trading volume of 75,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,070. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.87 and a twelve month high of C$22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

