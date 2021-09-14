KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading 0.1% Higher

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.63. 603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.