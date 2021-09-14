keyTango Hits 1-Day Volume of $38,591.00 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $38,591.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00145828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.96 or 0.00818301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043334 BTC.

keyTango Profile

TANGO is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,154,940 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

