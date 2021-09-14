Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,086. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

