Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.
Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,086. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.