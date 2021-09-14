KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 142.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 590.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 101,848 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 959,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 650,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,067 shares of company stock worth $376,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $492.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.94.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

