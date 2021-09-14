Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Trading Up 3.4%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.09. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19.

About Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)

Kakaku.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles.

