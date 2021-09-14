JUST (JST) 1-Day Volume Hits $146.05 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. JUST has a market capitalization of $206.43 million and $146.05 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00079856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00121401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,488.36 or 0.99872418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.94 or 0.07097968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.41 or 0.00913932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

