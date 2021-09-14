Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,190 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

