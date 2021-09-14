Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $882,000 in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $11,860,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $1,102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLYW. Raymond James upped their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

