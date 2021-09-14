Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.56 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR stock opened at $489.38 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.38 and a twelve month high of $505.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.66.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,658.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.