Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,121 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $14,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in A10 Networks by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 1,113,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after buying an additional 977,566 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 765,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 501,160 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 524,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,876,000 after buying an additional 448,645 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.93. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $15.02.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $233,632. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

