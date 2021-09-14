Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

SRDX stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $789.87 million, a P/E ratio of 569.46, a PEG ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $352,334. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.