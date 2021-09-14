Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VLO opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

