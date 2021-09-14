Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,166 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Qorvo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $182.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.06 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

