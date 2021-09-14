Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 84.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244,396 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,503,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

