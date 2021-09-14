Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,054 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,955,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,333 shares of company stock worth $6,609,376. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $273.84 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.88 and its 200 day moving average is $264.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

