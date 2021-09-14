JUIICE (JUI) Trading 33.9% Higher This Week

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $217,509.56 and approximately $329.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.17 or 0.00852567 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001546 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.59 or 0.01195690 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

