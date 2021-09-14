Juggernaut (JGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.52 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $31.52 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00144268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00731006 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

