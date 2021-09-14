JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

