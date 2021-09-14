JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.21 Billion

Brokerages forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce $29.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.71 billion and the lowest is $28.89 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $29.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $122.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.44 billion to $124.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $122.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.18 billion to $125.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

NYSE JPM opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $477.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 21,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,770,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,217,000 after acquiring an additional 337,646 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

