JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $180.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. Apple has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 139,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 37,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.0% in the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

