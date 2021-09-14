Johnny Trotter Purchases 1,500 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.61 per share, with a total value of $66,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,689,940.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $70,515.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Johnny Trotter acquired 500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $23,675.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

